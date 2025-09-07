American Century Companies Inc. Sells 102,396 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. $AKRO

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,396 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

In other news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $638,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 167,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,365.16. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $597,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 197,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,437,760.36. This trade represents a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,406 shares of company stock valued at $10,144,055 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a current ratio of 12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.36 and a beta of -0.24. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.70.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

