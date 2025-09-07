American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AEO. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.94.

NYSE AEO opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 151.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

