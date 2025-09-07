Ameris Bancorp $ABCB Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 84.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1,120.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson set a $81.00 price objective on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ABCB opened at $73.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.97. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $75.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.