AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,282,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22,382 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.6% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $624,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,769,384.43. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $232.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

