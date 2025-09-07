Annexon, Inc. $ANNX Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,683 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Annexon were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at $6,377,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Annexon by 483.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 926,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 767,869 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its holdings in Annexon by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 615,645 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Annexon by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,626,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after acquiring an additional 299,798 shares during the last quarter.

ANNX stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Annexon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Annexon from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

