Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Reduced by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,329,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,526 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.5% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Apple were worth $739,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $239.69 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.05.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

