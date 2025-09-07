Apple Inc. $AAPL is Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.7% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 141,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,447,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,096,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,827 shares during the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 14,127 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $239.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.64.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.05.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

