Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Position Trimmed by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.6% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $239.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.05.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

