Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. $ARCT Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $244,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,482.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $484.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.39. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $25.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.77. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 49.26%.The company had revenue of $28.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

ARCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

