Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

AIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Arteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIP opened at $8.86 on Friday. Arteris has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $377.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Arteris had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 8,546.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Arteris has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arteris will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arteris

In other Arteris news, Director Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 63,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $824,952.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 590,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,300. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO K Charles Janac sold 94,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $1,271,365.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 189,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,199.65. This trade represents a 33.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,989 shares of company stock worth $5,823,031 over the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Arteris in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Arteris by 4,810.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arteris during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Stories

