Asana, Inc. $ASAN Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 825.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at about $648,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 296.4% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 425,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 318,484 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 146.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 70,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at about $8,419,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASAN. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asana news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 966,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $14,537,303.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,797,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,148,248.64. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,055,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 51,711,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,237,973.78. The trade was a 0.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,375,000 shares of company stock worth $75,920,894 and have sold 3,033,130 shares worth $45,552,218. Company insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Trading Down 8.2%

NYSE:ASAN opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Asana had a negative return on equity of 83.00% and a negative net margin of 27.50%.The firm had revenue of $196.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Asana Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.