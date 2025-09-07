AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 246.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,954 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 61.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 388.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 72.4% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASTS shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $45.40 to $42.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $38.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.98.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.23. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 2.43.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.22). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 7,213.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $1,049,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,860,012.80. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Wisniewski sold 50,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $1,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 545,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,450,461.75. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,250 shares of company stock worth $5,721,250. Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

