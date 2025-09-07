Avis Budget Group, Inc. $CAR Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $156.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.05. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $212.81.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

CAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $143.80.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Bernardo Hees sold 402,200 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $62,980,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,246,023.39. The trade was a 77.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total transaction of $1,568,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,699.45. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

