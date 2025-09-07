Avista Corporation $AVA Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming decreased its stake in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Avista were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Avista by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,196.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,227.68. The trade was a 14.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $435,497.30. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

AVA stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Avista Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $43.09.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.06 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.29%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

