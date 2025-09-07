Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,810 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,716,000 after buying an additional 74,562 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.13. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $74.57.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

