Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 362 Shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF $HAP

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.55% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 136,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 616,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after purchasing an additional 86,007 shares during the period.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HAP opened at $55.24 on Friday. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $168.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Profile

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

