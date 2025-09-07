Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,798 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,130 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,028,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,251,664,000 after purchasing an additional 642,924 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,138,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,398,619,000 after purchasing an additional 234,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,967,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,849,000 after purchasing an additional 773,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,581,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,835,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,952,000 after buying an additional 1,990,520 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM opened at $78.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.94%.The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

