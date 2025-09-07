Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,424 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Centrus Energy worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 589.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEU stock opened at $205.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.53. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.91 and a 12 month high of $264.90.

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $1.01. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

LEU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Centrus Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised Centrus Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Northland Capmk raised Centrus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $275.00 price target on Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.09.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

