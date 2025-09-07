Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,630 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 46,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,570,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 77,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Shares of STWD opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.15%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

