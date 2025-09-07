Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,110 Shares of BP p.l.c. $BP

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 400.0% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 178.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 580.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. DZ Bank raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.77.

BP Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of BP stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 0.29%.The firm had revenue of $46.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4942 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 942.86%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

