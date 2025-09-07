Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 132,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,309,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,864,000 after purchasing an additional 568,206 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 136,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, CNO Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,683,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.45 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

