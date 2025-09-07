Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ball Corporation $BALL

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,564 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 764.9% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,355.80. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

BALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.27.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. Ball Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $68.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

