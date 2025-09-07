Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $134.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $134.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.9612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

