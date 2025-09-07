Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. $GDEN

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Golden Entertainment worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $165,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,136.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 29.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $648.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.65. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 2.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.