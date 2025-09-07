Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Terex Corporation $TEX

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,554. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEX

Terex Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of TEX opened at $52.90 on Friday. Terex Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Terex had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.37%.

Terex Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.