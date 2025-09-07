Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.30 Million Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. $FFC

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

