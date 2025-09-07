Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. $DMO

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMO. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 97,825 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 452.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 27,751 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 33,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of DMO opened at $11.91 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.1%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

