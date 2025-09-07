Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. $DMO

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMO. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 97,825 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 452.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 27,751 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 33,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of DMO opened at $11.91 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Energy Fuels: Is This America’s Most Strategic Stock?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Silver and Gold Break Out—3 Names to Ride The Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.