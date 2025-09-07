Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.39 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,609 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,921,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,340,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,665,000 after buying an additional 200,768 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 900,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after buying an additional 250,554 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 625,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after buying an additional 64,186 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

