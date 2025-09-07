Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF $IGV

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 126.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,781,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,481,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,233,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,717,000 after purchasing an additional 362,668 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,580,000 after purchasing an additional 52,690 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,702,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,903 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after purchasing an additional 794,111 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGV opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $112.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.50 and its 200-day moving average is $101.47.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.