Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF $DWAS

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,444,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,284,000 after acquiring an additional 326,818 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2,155.6% during the first quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 52,617 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $66.94 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

