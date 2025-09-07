Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.51 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 193.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the sale, the director owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $622.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.95 and a 52 week high of $633.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.81.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

