Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF $RSPG

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after buying an additional 228,857 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 281,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after buying an additional 21,814 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 72,960 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSPG opened at $77.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.90.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

