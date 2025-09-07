Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. Evergy Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $73.97.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. Analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

