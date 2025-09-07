Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.84 Million Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. $ASPN

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,149 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 4,757.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,622,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,632 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth $13,122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2,036.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 764,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 728,641 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $4,107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 637.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 592,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 512,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASPN shares. Barclays lowered Aspen Aerogels from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 4.2%

ASPN stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $544.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.65. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.53 million. Aspen Aerogels had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 78.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -3.860–3.730 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Santhosh P. Daniel sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $32,237.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,315.49. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.