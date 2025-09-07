Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.91 Million Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $11,058,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Humana by 42.2% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Humana by 41.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,643,000 after acquiring an additional 78,126 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Humana by 10.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $11,900,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $307.94 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.87 and a 12-month high of $369.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HUM shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.