Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 113,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 96,051 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $85.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.