Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,196 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,333,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 206,974 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,398,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,308 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 267,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.