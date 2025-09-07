Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $2.64 Million in PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 11.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,797,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 18,294.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 81,593 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the first quarter worth about $3,373,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PJT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $179.83 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.07 and a fifty-two week high of $190.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.75.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $731.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $407,401.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.89, for a total transaction of $266,042.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,445. This represents a 75.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

