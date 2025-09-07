Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $187.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $198.33.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.45.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

