Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 32,384 Shares of RPC, Inc. $RES

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,384 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of RPC worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Stock Performance

RPC stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.89.

RPC Announces Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). RPC had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm had revenue of $420.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RPC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of RPC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RES

RPC Profile

(Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.