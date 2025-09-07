Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 345 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF $EWX

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 10,620.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The stock has a market cap of $741.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $60.12.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

