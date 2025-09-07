Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,094 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 285.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of FR stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.960 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.83%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

