Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,919 Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Talen Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Talen Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Talen Energy

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total value of $52,695,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,734,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,780,518.80. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 388,530 shares of company stock valued at $114,090,933 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLN opened at $389.19 on Friday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $137.55 and a 12-month high of $394.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 110.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.20.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $2.63. Talen Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price objective on Talen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Talen Energy

Talen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.