Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 228.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,737 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,444,000 after buying an additional 5,775,232 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,662,000 after buying an additional 3,155,669 shares during the period. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,560,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,204,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,304,000 after buying an additional 2,754,823 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after buying an additional 2,554,009 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $30.80 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $31.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

