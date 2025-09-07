Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,333,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,162,000 after purchasing an additional 369,638 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,093,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,205 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,614,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,367,000 after purchasing an additional 230,105 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,425,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,812,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,948,000 after purchasing an additional 902,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. Manulife Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MFC. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MFC

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.