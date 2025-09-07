Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICSH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1,145.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 27,948 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

