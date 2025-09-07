Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eversource Energy $ES

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after buying an additional 161,785 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,031.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 128,904 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 56,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

In related news, insider Loretta D. Keane purchased 3,780 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the purchase, the insider owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,020.31. The trade was a 45.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $68.73.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

