Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 219 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $63.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.8468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

