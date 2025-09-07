Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 381 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $67.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.90 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

