Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 38,410 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,410 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Insider Activity

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $148,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.